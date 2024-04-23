National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.34% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

