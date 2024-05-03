ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

NYSE ITT traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.33. ITT has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $138.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.57.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

