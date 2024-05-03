Crypterium (CRPT) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $320,747.34 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,744,865 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

