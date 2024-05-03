PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,927. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

