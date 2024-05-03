Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.99 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $131,511.31 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,813.48 or 0.99996114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00176045 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $115,003.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

