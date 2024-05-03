Solchat 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.96 Million (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Solchat has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Solchat token can now be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00008214 BTC on exchanges. Solchat has a market capitalization of $41.50 million and $2.96 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solchat Token Profile

Solchat’s launch date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. Solchat’s official website is www.solchat.io.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 4.78829224 USD and is up 31.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,071,200.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

