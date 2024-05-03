Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 38,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,272. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $86,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,807,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,621,303.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,301 over the last ninety days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

