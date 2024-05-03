SingularityNET Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $892.61 million and approximately $87.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,813.48 or 0.99996114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098299 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.8356548 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $81,108,417.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

