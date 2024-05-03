PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,911. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

