PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,911. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Access Income Fund
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.