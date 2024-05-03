Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NUV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 360,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $8.93.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
