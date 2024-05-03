Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 360,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

