Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.0 million-$750.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.0 million. Vontier also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Vontier Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 759,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VNT

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.