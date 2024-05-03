Royal Bank of Canada Raises Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,625.00

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,579.85. 53,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,011. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,588.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,485.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,445.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 80.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $776,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Markel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 8,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

