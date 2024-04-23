Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 31.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 61.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,488 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.51. 278,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

