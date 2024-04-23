CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Report on CMS

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.