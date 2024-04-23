Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 6,859 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9,473.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

PXH stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.