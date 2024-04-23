RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 287.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,933 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

