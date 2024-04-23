ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.29 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. ELIS has a total market cap of $11.29 million and $246,205.72 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011498 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,308.86 or 0.99892973 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011217 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05565501 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $236,618.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

