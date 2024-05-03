Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,894,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Fortinet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

