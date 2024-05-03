Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,297. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.