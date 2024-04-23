Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Myers Industries worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Myers Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Myers Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Myers Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

MYE stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.31. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYE. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

