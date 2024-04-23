Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 205.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $274.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 877.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

About Gold Royalty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 525,594 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

