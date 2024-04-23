Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $55.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

