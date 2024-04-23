Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 552,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

