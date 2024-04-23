Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after acquiring an additional 196,239 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

IUSV stock opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

