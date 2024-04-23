Telemus Capital LLC Sells 153 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.63.

HUM stock opened at $325.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.09 and a 200-day moving average of $399.70. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

