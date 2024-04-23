First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.41. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

