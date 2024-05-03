Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 383,937,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 114,429,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Beacon Energy Stock Up 13.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.09. The company has a market cap of £11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.30.

About Beacon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.