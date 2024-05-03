Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Trading Up 9.2%

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 164,934,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 274,565,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Baron Oil Stock Up 9.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £18.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07.

Baron Oil Company Profile

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

