BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCAT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,602. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $278,461.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,495,936 shares in the company, valued at $225,556,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 1,523,227 shares of company stock worth $23,918,456 in the last three months.

(Get Free Report)

–

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.