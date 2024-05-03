BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BCAT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,602. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
