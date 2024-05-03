Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 978,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 247.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,213.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,195 shares of company stock valued at $876,562. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $5,548,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 88.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 547,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.