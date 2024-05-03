Needham & Company LLC Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $80.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,597,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

