Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 111,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,419. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
