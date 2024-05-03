BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,652. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

