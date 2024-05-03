TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Down 8.5%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,995 ($37.62) and last traded at GBX 2,995 ($37.62). 151,231 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 59,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,275 ($41.14).

TBC Bank Group Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,181.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,931.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of TBC Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($40.66), for a total transaction of £328,523.13 ($412,665.66). 23.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

