Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.
Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance
Shares of BOH stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19.
Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bank of Hawaii Company Profile
Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.
