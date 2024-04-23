Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

