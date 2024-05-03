Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,514,969 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $99,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,768. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

