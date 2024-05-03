Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Tidewater’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Tidewater Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of TDW traded up $12.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $107.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDW shares. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,514.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.