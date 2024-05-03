WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Issues Earnings Results

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,438. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

