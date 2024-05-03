Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,913,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,554. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

