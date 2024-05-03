Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,117,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 204,091 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,527,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,528 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FIXD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 510,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,651. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.