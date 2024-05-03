Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. 4,809,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,537. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

