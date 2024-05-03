DA Davidson Increases Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $136.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.89.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $110.24. 285,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,401. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

