StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.60 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,189. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

In other news, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.