SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XUSP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. 3,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.31.

About Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

