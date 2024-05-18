Brokers Set Expectations for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$23.29 million during the quarter.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
