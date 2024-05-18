Brokers Set Expectations for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$23.29 million during the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.