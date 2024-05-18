Lockheed Martin Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.42 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.29. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.19 per share.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $466.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

