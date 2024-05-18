Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.09.

TSE EMA opened at C$50.43 on Tuesday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.243953 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Emera’s payout ratio is 80.39%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

