Analysts Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Target Price at $25.17

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AESI. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $50,870.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 386,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,728.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $50,870.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 386,601 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,728.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 343,958 shares of company stock worth $7,567,109 over the last ninety days. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,927 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,712,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 636,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,825,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,300,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

