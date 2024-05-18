Analyzing Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and Eviation Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.90 billion 2.89 $163.00 million $2.41 38.64 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Light & Wonder and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 4 6 0 2.45 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus target price of $95.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 7.43% 32.27% 5.58% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment. It also leases or provides gaming content, gaming machines, and server-based system; sells and supports casino-management system based software and hardware; and licenses proprietary table games content to commercial, tribal and governmental gaming operators. The SciPlay segment develops, markets, and operates social games on various mobile and web platforms, as well as other games in the hyper-casual space. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. The iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

