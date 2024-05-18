Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. MFA Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.61 and a beta of 2.10.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -1,749.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MFA Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $860,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 4,867.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

